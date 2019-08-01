Attending to Needs With Care vs. Meeting Needs

Attending to needs with care is different than actually meeting needs.

Often times, for very fine reasons, we can't meet the needs of ourselves or others. To have more ease and acceptance in those moments we can **attend to needs with care** instead.

Join us to explore what this looks like, how it sounds, and what it takes.

Whether it's to compassionately hold our shortcomings or to give ourselves permission to say no, we can learn to gracefully acknowledge another person without being called away from our center.

We can learn to warmly say I see you, I hear you, I care about you, and I am lovingly choosing something else.

Because truth is calling. Because choice matters. Because you deserve genuine self-care as much as others deserve kindness.

Join us for an artful lesson and key differentiation of Nonviolent Communication.

FACILITATORS

Leif www.leifstringer.com

Send questions, comments, or requests to hello@gnvc.love

No cost to attend. Donations accepted.

MORE INFO AND RESOURCES

www.gnvc.love

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook