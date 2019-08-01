Gainesville is Ready for 100 Movie Night/Discussion

On October 18th , 2018, Gainesville’s City Commission unanimously voted yes on the Ready for 100 resolution, pushing Gainesville to commit to 100% renewable energy by 2045. Although this is a step in the right direction, a lot must be done, and members of the community should also try to live sustainable lifestyles. Come to the movie night/discussion at the Civic Media Center to watch a video on Gainesville’s Ready for 100 initiative and celebrate the kickoff to the 2019 Clean Energy Campaign.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook