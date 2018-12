The semester is over! This will be our last show of the year-- and it comes in double!

Connect the Dots presents:

Friday December 14

Wax Wings

Cousin Boneless (Pittsburgh)

Holy Locust (New Orleans)

Saturday December 15

Jay Rogue

The Dancing Bones (Orlando)

Canvas Kid (Ft Lauderdale)

Doors @ 9 PM

Show @ 10 PM

Suggested Donation Cover: $5

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook