Be the PUNK Podcast Release Party, Panel, and Vegan Potluck!

On Wednesday, Dec. 12th, SPOHP will be hosting a release party at the Civic Media Center for the "Be the PUNK" podcast highlighting the interviews and reflections of interns of this semester's PUNK oral history project internship. We would love to be joined by anyone who has participated in our project or who might be interested in learning more! We will also be having a Vegan Potluck so please bring your favorite dishes as we eat, share and reflect on an exciting semester of PUNK oral history.

Our PUNK Project is centered around exploring what the punk rock scene offers as an inclusive space for creativity and resistance. The project archives narratives from punks anywhere in the US or the wider world who want to share their experiences and reflections, prioritizing the voices of women, people of color, and queer punks. Our fall 2018 internship focused on this project, and the interns conducted dozens of interviews which they used to create the "Be the PUNK" podcast.

