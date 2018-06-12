Movie Monday: "I Am Not Your Negro"

Every Monday the Civic Media Center screens documentary and films that inspire and spark ideas! We follow all films with a discussion to provoke introspection and reflection on the material presented in the film screening.

Join us on Monday, December 10th at 7 PM for a screening of “I Am Not Your Negro” based off of James Baldwin’s unfinished project. After his passing in 1987, Baldwin left behind 30 completed pages of his manuscript for his next book “Remember This House”. The movie envisions the book that Baldwin never finished. The film shares personal accounts of the lives and assassinations of three of Baldwin’s close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King.

Screening is free and donations are always appreciated!

