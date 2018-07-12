Holidaze Artwalk at CMC!

On Friday, December 7th Artwalk will be taking over Gainesville! Come by the CMC at 7 PM to browse through art and to look through old books for sale. At 10 PM we will be having an Open Jam with all the musical accouterments.

This Holidaze Artwalk the CMC will feature three artists: Michael Wood, Oliver, and Grayson May. Alongside the art, we will have books available to buy.

A bit about the artists:

Micheal Wood is an artist that will be displaying a collection of mixed media photography depicting fanciful creatures and other sensual winged beings. He has studied at Kendall College of Art and Design and the University of Florida.

When Artwalk ends there will be instruments and sound set up for an open jam. Bring an instrument if you would like. No musical experience is necessary to participate in the Jam! We encourage new and old musicians to come and express music freely. Listeners and Dancers just as important.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook