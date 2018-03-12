Movie Monday Presents "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King"

Every Monday the Civic Media Center screens documentaries and films that inspire and spark ideas! We follow all films with a discussion to provoke introspection and reflection on the material presented in the film screening.

Join us on Monday, December 3rd at 7 PM for a comedy special featuring Hasan Minaj in his stand up “Homecoming King”.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj of the “Daily Show” tells his life story as an Indian-American Muslim and shares personal stories about racism, immigrant parents, and prom night horrors.

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
