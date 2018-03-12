Movie Monday Presents "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King"
Every Monday the Civic Media Center screens documentaries and films that inspire and spark ideas! We follow all films with a discussion to provoke introspection and reflection on the material presented in the film screening.
Join us on Monday, December 3rd at 7 PM for a comedy special featuring Hasan Minaj in his stand up “Homecoming King”.
Comedian Hasan Minhaj of the “Daily Show” tells his life story as an Indian-American Muslim and shares personal stories about racism, immigrant parents, and prom night horrors.
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Mon, 12/03/2018 - 8:00pm
