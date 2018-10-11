Urban Paradise pre-screening Since Climate Change Affects Us All

Join us on Wednesday, November 14th at 6:30pm for a pre-screening of "Urban Paradise" at the Civic Media Center.

The documentary "Urban Paradise" has been directed and shot by Jimmy Evans and Jack Edmondson, UF graduates. This pre-screening is critical to their documentary because they need funding to continue this project addressing the issues of climate change- particularly in Florida.

The night will begin with Dr. Terry Harpold of UF's Imagining Climate Change, a presentation from the filmmakers, and then a Q&A with Sam Van Leer, founder of Urban Paradise Guild and main character in the film. The evening will then be followed by a DJ set by @Eagle Syndrome where we can mingle and meet the filmmakers and others working towards climate justice.

If you cannot attend the event but feel moved to support these efforts, please donate here: http://kck.st/2S4smJL

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

