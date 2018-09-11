Movie Monday: Rhymes for Young Ghouls (R)

Every Monday at 7pm the Civic Media Center we screen a film and then follow it with a discussion.

This Movie Monday we have chosen to screen "Rhymes for Young Ghouls". The film takes place in 1976 on the Red Crow Mi'kmaq reservation. By government decree, every Indian child under the age of 16 must attend residential school. In the kingdom of the Crow, that means imprisonment at St. Dymphna's.

The film contains strong themes and language (R).

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook