Drywall Repair Workshop with Jon Nunes!

Interested in learning the basics of drywall maintenance and repair, but prefer hands-on learning to squinting at how-to Youtube clips?

This Nov. 3rd and 4th, the CMC is hosting a hands-on teaching course with local fix-it Jon Nunes that will show you the step-by-step for a variety of repair jobs of drywall. During this course, you will learn how to perform repair work ranging from the use of furring strips and California patches to the common tasks of repairing popped nail heads and covering the basic dents and dings. Spackling, joint tape usage, and proper sanding technique will also be taught. This course is intended to be hands on, and, space permitting, all attendees will have an opportunity to work - live - with multiple stages of drywall repair.

11/3: Day One will hold a full, hands-on instructional course starting at 3 PM and ending at 6 PM.

11/4: Day Two will have a brief walkthrough on the aftercare of the performed patch jobs at 3:00 PM

While instructional, this course does not count for certification or license purposes, and is intended solely to instruct.

Please wear clothes you do not mind getting dusty!

We hope to see you there!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

