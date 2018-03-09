CMC 25th Anniversary with Amy Goodman!

The Civic Media Center and Stetson Kennedy Library will be marking its 25th anniversary this October! We are so lucky to have landed one of the most appropriate speakers possible, Amy Goodman, the longtime host of the "War and Peace Report" on Democracy Now!

Democracy Now! is a national radio (and video stream) newscast that has been aired on the CMC's radio station WGOT since the station’s inception 10 years ago and has been providing people with on the ground information of current events worldwide.

The 25th Anniversary celebration will be on Friday evening, Oct. 19 in the Forage Hall at Working Food, 219 NW 10th Ave. with the doors opening at 6:30 pm, and the program slated for 7:15 pm, finishing at 9 pm. We will be set up with maximal chairs inside the hall and room for overflow outside, with sound and video screen.

To help with parking we will have bike taxies running from the North Main Shopping Center, 2-1/2 blocks east of Working Food. We will have beverages, snacks and finger food outside – no dinner, because we expect a crowd.

Democracy Now! is more than a newscast; the on-line archive of shows is a treasure of movement history going back decades. There are interviews with famous writers and thinkers, and those regular folks who are fighting for justice. Amy goes above and beyond as a host being a probing questioner, and a damn good reporter. She has taken the show around the world, at World Social Forums, climate change conferences, zones of war and conflict, and all over this country from political conventions and disasters to the Sundance Film Festival.

Mark your calendars, get your tickets, and come celebrate 25 years of information and organizing!

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

