Queer Movie Night & Vegan Potluck

Join us at the CMC for another Queer Movie Night and Vegan Potluck! The vegan potluck will begin at 6pm and we will begin screening "Paris Is Burning" (1990) at 7pm, followed by group discussion of the film.

Bring a dish to share for the vegan potluck! The potluck will consist of meals that are completely plant-based without the use of any animal products. This includes meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. We will have drinks available for a donation.

At 7pm we will be screening "Paris Is Burning" (1990), a documentary about a queer of color performance culture surrounding performative competitions--termed "balls"--in New York City in the late 80's. The film also covers the forms familial, communal, and mutual aid practiced by the members of ball culture.

At 8:15pm, after the film is finished, we will hold a group discussion of the film and its themes.

The suggested donation is $1-5 or a dish to share.

Runtime 1hr 11min

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

