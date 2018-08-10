Movie Monday: “The Vietnam War” series

Published emily - Mon, 10/08/2018 - 3:43pm

Uhuru Solidarity Movement will be hosting “The Vietnam War” series for the CMC Movie Monday on October 15th at 7 PM.

 

The Vietnam War series -

Highlights of the Vietnam series that show the powerful revolutionary movement and struggle of the Vietnamese people, led by Chairman Ho Chi Minh, for their freedom and independence against U.S. & European imperialism in the 1960's.

 

For more info: gainesvilleusm@gmail.com

 

Admission is free but contributions are encouraged to CMC to keep this community space thriving, and to the Uhuru Solidarity Movement to go towards the programs of the Black Power Blueprint as reparations to African people.

 

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Mon, 10/15/2018 - 7:00pm
