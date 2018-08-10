a PrE-Z!nE Fa!R hang-out!!!!!!

The ★CMZINE COMMITTEE★ is hosting, yes, another zine reading! We'll read neat-o zines handpicked by committee volunteers and we'll be making zines too, inaugurating the workshop-made portion of the Travis Fristoe Zine Library with your work! There shall be drinks and maybe even.....snacks. Let's get hyped for the zine fair yeah okay cool wooooooooo.

The CMZINE committee volunteers their time to help present, preserve, promote the Travis Fristoe Zine Library, come up with and host inclusive zine-making workshops and conferences accessible to the general public, and meets regularly to gush about and catalog zines in the collection. Email us at cmzinecommittee@gmail.com if you have any questions or want to say hi!