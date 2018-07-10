Sustaining Wellness Workshop @ Self-Care Saturday

The road to wellness, safety, understanding, security...winds through our hardest moments. It's when we find ourselves in crisis that we tend to close ourselves off to the moment...and we miss the opportunity that we can always find there...in the middle of the mess our lives have become. Dwell in the discomfort. Anchor into your values. Find your community...and you will find yourselves in a space of pure potential. Come to the @SustainingWellnessWorkshop on October 13th at 11:00 AM for Self-Care Saturday @CivicMediaCenter. Join this community healing space and learn how to connect with your authentic self and set the intention that will bring you to a new beginning...or sustain you on your path.

I'm Syraj Syed, PhD, MAMC and I'm a Narrative Counseling Specialist with Your Authentic Self Work. By empowering people to approach their own narratives through self-inquiry and reflexivity, they are equipped to rewrite their narratives toward an intentional, chosen life that is authentically theirs. I use narrative methods for developmental meaning-making and sustaining wellness to empower individuals and communities toward conscious growth based on their own narrative insights. I've trained and worked in the fields of communications, education and behavioral health only to find my greatest fulfillment in working with people to re-author their life stories. I've found that whole-person healing occurs best when people can move forward with the empowerment that comes with authoring your own story.

This is a meaning-making workshop designed to serve as a safe space for you to engage in self-reflection and work through your dissonance and discomfort with others. You will be able to take an honest look at yourself and claim the values you want to build forward on. You will be able to connect with others on the same path...others you can build a communiy of practice with...others that you can co-create with...to gain new perspective on this moment in your story. This will be about your lived experience as it intersects with the lived experiences of others. We will find shared meaning across those experiences and learn how we can manifest that meaning in our community. We will work together to find your path toward self-authorship and provide you with the customized tools that can help you build and sustain this path.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

