Chief Mican's Revenge book reading by Gary Gordon

Join us for this hilarious reading by Gainesville's beloved Gary Gordon of his new book "Chief Mican's Revenge" on October 13th at 7pm at the Civic Media Center!

Chief Mican's Revenge is the dramatic, outrageous, satirical tale of the clash between the Mican Indians, the Columbus-DeLeon Construction Company, and the citizens of Gatorville. Follow the exploits of Columbus, Chief Mican, Gov. Sparky, Professor Paul Revere, campus activist Sam Adams, Sheriff Andy, “Shotgun” Flora, state legislators Speck and Manson, banker D.B. Cooper, renowned defense attorney Clarence Darwin and the young lovers as the national news media descends upon them to cover what could be the first-- and last-- Great Mall & Indian War.

Reading begins at 7:30pm

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

