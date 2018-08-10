Safer Sex Workshop

WellFlorida Council, Inc.'s High Impact Prevention Program will be providing a workshop on sexual health and preventative tips to remaining STD/STI free at the Civic Media Center on Friday, October 12th from 6-8pm!

This event is completely free! Bring your friends, children, and partner(s)! Education should be accessible which is why the Civic Media Center works on bringing events like this to the community with no charge.

Donations are greatly appreciated

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook