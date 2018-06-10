Walking to Palestine with Benjamin Ladraa

Benjamin Ladraa is a Swedish human rights activist who is known for bringing attention to the Palestinian cause. On August 5, 2017 Benjamin embarked on a trek from Sweden to Palestine, on his own feet. He walked 3,000 miles, through 13 countries, until he reached Palestine to raise awareness.

Benjamin will be painting the story of his journey and his findings with pictures and videos. He will share other areas of his activism and passion. Please join Student's for Justice in Palestine at the Civic Media Center as we learn from a true catalyst for change.

We will also provide a delicious Arabic dinner to enjoy while meeting with Benjamin. All are welcome!

Date: October 10, 2018

Time: Dinner at 6:30 pm, Presentation at 7:00 pm

Place: Civic Media Center

Free event with dinner included

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook