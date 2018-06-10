Indigenous People's Day viewing of "Dakota 38" for Movie Monday

This Movie Monday we are honoring Indigenous People's Day by screening "Dakota 38" which covers the largest mass execution in U.S history. The documentary will be on Monday, October 8th at 7pm at the Civic Media Center.

The film will be hosted by Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equality and will be followed by a discussion lead by an indigenous activist and organizer.

Runtime: 78 mins

The CMC appreciates any and all donations to keep this community space alive and thriving!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook