The New Fascism: What It Is & How To Fight It
Join members of the Gainesville Anti-Fascist Committee as we discuss the history and current situation of far right, ultra-nationalist and white supremacist movements here in the U.S. and abroad.
Find out how people have struggled against fascism in the past—what worked, and what didn’t, and why—and learn how you can get involved in organizing to fight back against the current tide of racist, xenophobic agitation and violence.
Sunday, October 7th @ 3 PM
Civic Media Center
433 S. Main St.
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Sun, 10/07/2018 - 3:00pm
