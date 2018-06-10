Stetson Kennedy Unpublished Readings + Birthday Potluck

In honor of Stetson Kennedy’s 102nd birthday, the Civic Media

Center will have a potluck dinner on Saturday, October 6, at 6pm, followed by a program called "Voicing the Un-Voiced Stetson: Readings of Unpublished Pieces from the Papers of Stetson Kennedy". Sandra Parks, Stetson’s wife, came to the CMC and suggested the reading of recently found writings of the famed anti-racist, civil rights and environmental author and activist. Jim Cusick from the Smathers Library at UF will bring essays, poetry and other unpublished short writings from their collection, and we will all share in the readings.

The CMC’s official name is Civic Media Center and Stetson

Kennedy Library Inc. because Stetson donated his personal

library of over 2,500 books to the CMC before he died in 2011,

and these books are integrated into the various sections of the

CMC’s collection.

The event will also serve as a birthday party for Gainesville

community activist Kali Blount. Vegan or vegetarian foods are

preferred but not absolutely required

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook