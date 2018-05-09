Plant-Based Soap Making Workshop

Join us September 12th at 6 PM for an evening of soap-making, with all plant-based materials. Most bar soaps sold in stores contain animal fat (listed as sodium tallowate in the ingredients) as well as palm oil, which is a major source of deforestation in Southeast Asia. Plant-based alternative soaps can be expensive and can still contain palm oil. Fortunately, making your own soap is fun, easy to do, and inexpensive. During the workshop, we’ll cover why so many soaps contain animal fat, how soap works at the molecular level, and how to make your own soap at home. Those who attend will get to take home a free bar or bars of soap (depending on availability) made that evening. If possible, please bring a small container to serve as your mold. Small, used juice or creamer cartons work the best, as the sides can be peeled away once the soap has solidified. Soaps will be made from a mixture of olive and coconut oil.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

