Jenna and the Pups~ Cheap Plastic~ Vi Viana~ Sang Nude

CONNECT THE DOTS presents:
Jenna and the Pups (Philly)
Cheap Plastic
Vi Viana
Sang Nude
Show @ 10:00 PM
Suggested Donation Cover: $5
CIVIC MEDIA CENTER
433 S. Main St.
An alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations.
Cover photo art: Feral Ursa
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Wed, 09/12/2018 - 10:00pm
