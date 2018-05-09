Movie Monday: Embrace of the Serpent

Join us for a screening of "Embrace of the Serpent" for Movie Monday this upcoming September 10th @7pm at the Civic Media Center!

The film is on the story of the relationship between Karamakate, an Amazonian shaman and last survivor of his people, and two scientists who work together over the course of forty years to search the Amazon for a sacred healing plant.

A discussion will be facilitated afterwards by Manu, a gem to the CMC and board member! Runtime: 125 minutes

Film screening is free; donations greatly appreciated

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook