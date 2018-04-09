Rights Restoration Monthly Meetings

The CMC welcomes Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRCC) for monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of the month from 6-8pm!

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is a grassroots, membership organization run by Returning Citizens (Formerly Convicted Persons) who are dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions, and creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety.

FRCC will provide free monthly meetings with the intent to organize around getting Amendment 4 passed while also addressing the community's needs and highlighting transformative justice. FRCC is looking for volunteers and has paid opportunities available that they will detail at the monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of the month at the CMC from 6-8pm

A "yes" vote on Amendment 4 supports this amendment to automatically restore the right to vote for people with prior felony convictions, except those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense, upon completion of their sentences, including prison, parole, and probation.

These educational trainings are free to the community; donations greatly appreciated

