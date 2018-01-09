Queer Movie Night & Vegan Potluck: A Fantastic Woman

Join us at the CMC for another Queer Movie Night and Vegan Potluck! The vegan potluck will begin at 6pm and we will begin screening "A Fantastic Woman" (2017) at 7pm, followed by group discussion of the film.

Bring a dish to share for the vegan potluck! The potluck will consist of meals that are completely plant-based without the use of any animal products. This includes meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. We will have drinks available for a donation.

At 7pm we will be screening "A Fantastic Woman" (2017)--winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Foreign Feature--a Chilean, magical surrealist film, directed by Sebastián Lelio, starring Daniela Vega. The film takes place in Santiago, and follows Marina, a trans woman, in the several days following her partner's unexpected death. As she mourns, she also faces the suspicion and contempt of her partner's family.

At 8:45pm, after the film is finished, we will hold a group discussion of the film and its themes.

The suggested donation is $1-5 or a dish to share.

Runtime 1hr 44min

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

