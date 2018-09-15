The THIRD SATURDAY of every month from 2pm to 5pm is the Gainesvile Pop Up Free Store!

We are located at the Civic Media Center (433 S Main St).

Please do not come early (especially with children) unless you are there to help volunteer. We will not be able to let folks in early due to the space and it is incredibly hot outside these days!

As always, we've amassed a stellar collection of clothing, shoes, make-up, jewelry and toiletries and it's become one of our regular events we're most proud of. We've also built up a large selection of kid stuff too!

Free Store was set up with the needs of queer and trans people, people between housing, and those in special need in mind. So please spread the word to people who have access to those communities so that these objects can do the most good.

That being said, we humans still create so much stuff........ We have plenty to give, so come by and say hello - there's probably a treasure or two waiting for you! Everything is FREE!

IF YOU ARE ABLE TO DONATE...

Please ONLY bring clean donations to Free Store events.

The things we ALWAYS need are: menstrual products, toothpaste and toiletries, socks, boxers, make-up, plus-size clothing, binders, breast forms, home items, and blankets.

We prefer that donations are dropped off on the day of the event between 12 noon and the store closing. If that isn't possible for you, we are happy to arrange a drop off/pick up at an alternate time!

Please feel free to PM us on Facebook or email gainesville@redneckrevolt.org.with any questions or to arrange a donation pick up/drop off.

SEE YOU at the FREE STORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook