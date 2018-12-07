Solar Energy Workshop w/ Big Oil Whistleblower John Bolenbaugh

After our two week Summer Break, we are excited to kick-off with a solar energy workshop with special Guest: Big Oil Whistleblower, John Bolenbaugh! John will present an inexpensive and practical way to move us away from dirty fossil fuels and move us towards clean energy.

You can see more about John and his work here:

https://helppa.org/

This event is FREE!

Find out how to implement solar energy for your home or business for the cost of your electric bill. Your savings start right away!

Meet local leaders that can answer your questions.

Be sure to bring a copy of your current electric bill!

This event will be held at the Civic Media Center in Gainesville, FL.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook