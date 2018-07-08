CMC Volunteer Meeting every Thursday at 5:30 PM!

Interested in becoming more involved in the Civic Media Center? Come by our volunteer meeting this Thursday at 5:30 PM to find out how you can help.

We currently need volunteers / interns for our:

- Weekly/ Daily Events

- Live Shows ( especially anyone with experience doing sound)

- Tabling

- Oral History project

- Collections

- Flyers

- Tech and website

Stay after for the CMZine Committee Meeting!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook