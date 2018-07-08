Volunteer Meeting
CMC Volunteer Meeting every Thursday at 5:30 PM!
Interested in becoming more involved in the Civic Media Center? Come by our volunteer meeting this Thursday at 5:30 PM to find out how you can help.
We currently need volunteers / interns for our:
- Weekly/ Daily Events
- Live Shows ( especially anyone with experience doing sound)
- Tabling
- Oral History project
- Collections
- Flyers
- Tech and website
Stay after for the CMZine Committee Meeting!
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
Next time:Thu, 08/09/2018 - 5:30pm
