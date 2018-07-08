Volunteer Meeting

CMC Volunteer Meeting every Thursday at 5:30 PM! 

Interested in becoming more involved in the Civic Media Center? Come by our volunteer meeting this Thursday at 5:30 PM to find out how you can help. 

We currently need volunteers / interns for our:
- Weekly/ Daily Events
- Live Shows ( especially anyone with experience doing sound)
- Tabling
- Oral History project
- Collections
- Flyers
- Tech and website

Stay after for the CMZine Committee Meeting!

Free, donations appreciated
Civic Media Center
RSVP via Facebook
