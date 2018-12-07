Connect the Dots Live Music Show

Published kaithleen - Thu, 07/12/2018 - 4:20pm

CONNECT THE DOTS presents:
Poblano
Canvas Kid
Callout

Show @ 9:30 PM
Suggested Donation Cover: $5

CIVIC MEDIA CENTER
433 S. Main St.
An alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations.

Cover photo art: Feral Ursa

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
When:
Sun, 07/22/2018 - 9:00pm
