CMC Celebrates 501(c)3 status with Sunday Brunch!

Come celebrate with the Civic Media Center and Stetson Kennedy Library Inc. which is now the holder of its own 501(c)3 non-profit status on July 22nd at 11am at the CMC!

Being volunteer run, a few years ago the CMC was simply late in doing its filing of the IRS paperwork, and there was no knowledge that this was severely frowned upon by the powers that be at Internal Revenue. Like, they will simply take away your 501(c)3 status. So now after some stewing and worry about what to do, some very helpful consultation from Three Rivers Legal Services helped us on our path to get back in the good graces of the IRS. And we are as of June 2018!! We are grateful to NUBA (Neighbors United for a Better Alachua) for assisting us and taking us under their wind for over a year. We wouldn't have come this far if not for their help.

So let's celebrate with a brunch on Sunday July 22nd at 11 am at the CMC! We will have food and drink but you are welcome to bring an offering. This will be the last day the CMC is open for two weeks, allowing our coordinators time for a vacation, and a new coat of paint to go on the floor. Come get or renew your membership, get some summer reading or viewing off our shelves, socialize in the cool AC with our fine supporters and check out our new neighbors in 435 S. Main and as well the newly completed Fire Station next door.

Tax deductible contributions will of course be welcome.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook