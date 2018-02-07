Queer Movie Night and Vegan Potluck: Tangerine

On Tuesday, July 17th at 6pm join us at the CMC for Queer Movie Night and Vegan Potluck! The vegan potluck will begin at 6pm and we will begin screening Tangerine (2015) at 7pm, followed by group discussion of the film.

Bring a dish to share for a vegan potluck! The potluck will consist of meals that are completely plant-based without the use of any animal products. This includes meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. We will have drinks available for donation.

A meal without the use of animal products

*No meat, eggs, dairy, honey*

At 7pm we will be screening Tangerine (2015), a film that follows two trans women of color, who are sex workers, as they walk throughout West Hollywood. The film stars Kitiana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor; it explores marginalized women's navigation toward survival and self-actualization, side-by-side the literal navigation of a cityscape.

At 8:30pm, after the film is finished, we will hold group discussion of the film and its themes.

The suggested donation is $1-5 or a dish to share.

Runtime 1hr 28min

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook