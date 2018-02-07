Movie Monday: Human Flow presented by Gainesville Humanist Society

The Humanist Society of Gainesville will be gathering together to present this moving film directed by Ai Wei Wei, "Human Flow" on Monday, July 16th at 7pm at the Civic Media Center.

"Human Flow" is an epic film journey led by the internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei, gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human migration. The documentary elucidates both the staggering scale of the refugee crisis and its profoundly personal human impact.