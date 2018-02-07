Movie Monday: Dr. Strangelove presented by Bridges Without Border

Do you often feel like you've been dropped into some dystopian novel or made an actor in a not-so-funny-in-real-life comedy? Were you a child of the Cold War and duck and cover drills in school? Are you worried about the nuclear clock inching closer to midnight?

Join us for some political parody and belly shaking laughter watching this classic movie. Then share your stories as we reminisce about diving under the school desk, doing family air raid drills on Saturday afternoon, or visiting your neighbor's backyard bomb shelter.

JULY 9TH @ 7:00 p.m.

CIVIC MEDIA CENTER

433 South Main Street

352-373-0010

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook RSVP via Facebook