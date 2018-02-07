Madres Sin Fronteras Benefit Show

CONNECT THE DOTS presents:

Lawn Care (Pittsburgh)

The Michael Character (Boston)

Maca Reggae Samba

Show @ 9 PM

Suggested Donation Cover: $5

Benefit show for Madres Sin Fronteras, a local organization fighting for the rights of undocumented immigrants.

Recaudación de fondos para Madres Sin Fronteras, una organización local luchando por los derechos de los imigrantes indocumentados.

CIVIC MEDIA CENTER

433 S. Main St.

An alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultura events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations.

Cover photo art: Feral Ursa

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

