Movie Monday: Life of a King

For this upcoming Movie Monday, on June 2nd, the CMC will be screening the film "Life of a King" at 7pm.

"Life of a King" is a true story about ex-felon Eugene Brown who establishes a chess club for inner city teenagers in Washington DC. Chess enthusiast and CMC Treasurer Renaud Lajoie will be facilitating a discussion after the film.

Runtime: 1hr 40min

The screening is free. Donations are always welcome.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

