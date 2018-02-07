Movie Monday: Life of a King

Published kaithleen - Mon, 07/02/2018 - 3:30pm

For this upcoming Movie Monday, on June 2nd, the CMC will be screening the film "Life of a King" at 7pm.

"Life of a King" is a true story about ex-felon Eugene Brown who establishes a chess club for inner city teenagers in Washington DC. Chess enthusiast and CMC Treasurer Renaud Lajoie will be facilitating a discussion after the film. 

Runtime: 1hr 40min 

The screening is free. Donations are always welcome.

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
