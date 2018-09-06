CoverUp- Behind the Iran Contra Scandal Film and Discussion

We all know that "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it" is a truth, so why are we so uninformed about the Iran deal that President Trump recently pulled out from? Are we stuck in this cycle of ignorance that allows for the continuation of corruption to keep occurring?

Join us on Tuesday, June 19th at 7pm for the screening of "Coverup- Behind the Iran Contra Scandal". We will have a 35 piece poster series documenting the Iran-Contra affair which will be on display inside the Civic Media Center for both screenings. The evening before we will be screening "Targeting Iran" at 7pm for our Movie Monday on June 18th.

"Coverup: Behind the Iran Contra Affair" is the third feature-length documentary produced by the Empowerment Project.

The shadow government of assassins, arms dealers, drug smugglers, former CIA operatives and top US military personnel who were running foreign policy unaccountable to the public, revealing the Reagan/Bush administration's plan to use FEMA to institute martial law and ultimately suspend the Constitution. Strikingly relevant to current events.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

