Movie Monday "Targeting Iran"

Targeting Iran will be shown on Monday June 18th at 7pm at the Civic Media Center.

Based on the book of the same name by author and journalist David Barsamian, Targeting Iran seeks to elucidate the myths and popular misconceptions surrounding Iran's nuclear aspirations. Through interviews with eminent figures such as MIT's Jim Walsh, National Iranian American Council President and author of 'A Single Roll of the Dice' Trita Parsi, Noam Chomsky, veteran New York Times correspondent Stephen Kinzer and David Barsamian himself, the complexities of Iran's history, socio-political strata and strategic quandary are laid out in all-too-rare a fashion for Western audiences.

Made by 3 Americans and 1 Egyptian-Australian on a ~ $25,000 budget.

The film is 68 minutes long.

Donations are welcome, as is the discussion following the film.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

