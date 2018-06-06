Queer Movie Night + PRIDE Inspired Vegan Potluck

On Wednesday, June 13th at 6 pm join us at the CMC for QUEER Movie Night and for a PRIDE inspired Vegan Potluck! The Vegan Potluck will be at 6 pm and we will be presenting the movie “Pride” at 7 pm.

Bring a dish to share for a Vegan Potluck! The potluck will consist of meals that are completely plant-based without the use of any animal products. This includes meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. We will have drinks available for donation. This potluck will be PRIDE inspired so get creative and colorful!

At 7 pm, we will be presenting the 2014 movie “PRIDE”. The story follows a group of LGBT activists in London as they help miners during their lengthy strike of the National Union of Mineworkers in the summer of 1984.

The suggested donation is $1-5 dollars or a dish to share.

Runtime 1hr 59min

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

