Now, You Talk Communication Workshop

Now, You Talk is a communication skills workshop that will be happening twice a month on every first and third Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Civic Media Center.

The workshops will be facilitated by different facilitators each time, and each time you will leave the space feeling like a better friend to yourself and others.

These workshops and practice groups are personal-value-based.

That means you can offer whatever financial contribution you think matches the value you got from attending.

First Wednesday of the month: https://www.facebook.com/events/1807476859263345/

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook