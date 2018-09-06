Now, You Talk Communication Workshop
Now, You Talk is a communication skills workshop that will be happening twice a month on every first and third Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Civic Media Center.
The workshops will be facilitated by different facilitators each time, and each time you will leave the space feeling like a better friend to yourself and others.
These workshops and practice groups are personal-value-based.
That means you can offer whatever financial contribution you think matches the value you got from attending.
First Wednesday of the month: https://www.facebook.com/events/1807476859263345/
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
Next time:Wed, 06/20/2018 - 6:00pm
