Now, You Talk Communication Workshop

Published emily - Wed, 05/30/2018 - 3:35pm

Now, You Talk is a communication skills workshop that will be happening twice a month on every first and third Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Civic Media Center.

The workshops will be facilitated by different facilitators each time, and each time you will leave the space feeling like a better friend to yourself and others.

These workshops and practice groups are personal-value-based.
That means you can offer whatever financial contribution you think matches the value you got from attending.

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Next time:
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 6:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated