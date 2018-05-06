Beautiful You for a Beautiful World Workshop

Join Solutionary Species at the Civic Media Center on June 5 at 7:00 p.m.

The impossible American standard of beauty sustains a cycle of problems for health, social justice, animals, and the environment, that relate to both men and women. The Solutionary team discusses how our individual lives are impacted each and every day by the influences of media, dietary and health industries, mob psychology, and peer pressure. Become a part of the solutionary movement to discover how to make conscientious lifestyle choices that will make you feel beautiful, look beautiful, and be beautiful.

The workshop, "It Takes a Beautiful You to create a Beautiful World" explores the powerful potential people have to make a difference in their own lives, community, and even the world by learning to think for themselves. Learn to be eco-conscious, while improving your health, mental clarity, and overall beauty! Be the solution.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook