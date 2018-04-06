Movie Monday at the CMC presents "The Central Park Five"

This Monday the Civic Media Center will be screening "The Central Park Five" on June 4th at 7pm. This documentary was directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon. The film examines a 1989 case of five teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of raping a woman in Central Park, New York City. After they had spent from six to 13 years in prison, a serial rapist confessed to the crime.

Film begins at 7pm and will be followed with a discussion afterward.

Screening is free; donations greatly appreciated

Runtime: 2 hrs

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook