Reproductive Justice for Incarcerated Women
Join Planned Parenthood, IWOC, FTP and Civic Media Center to learn about an often ignored population of people - incarcerated women.
We will be discussing what reproductive justice means to women in prison followed by taking action to advocate for incarcerated folks in Florida!
This event is free and open for anyone to attend! Please contact Rosie Richeson at rosie.richeson@ppsenfl.org with any questions, comments, or concerns!
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Wed, 05/23/2018 - 6:30pm
