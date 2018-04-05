Movie Monday: I AM

On Monday, May 21st at 7pm the Civic Media Center will be screening "I AM" a 2010 documentary by Tom Shadyac, director of Bruce Almighty and Nutty Professor, on his endeavor of getting answers to life's most hard hitting questions: What's wrong with the world and what can we do about it? Throughout the film he interviews people like Desmond Tutu, Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn, and many more inspirational thinkers.

Screening is free; donations sustain the community space

Runtime: 1 hr 20 min

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook