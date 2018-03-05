Movie Monday: Trumping Democracy

This Movie Monday the Civic Media Center will be screening "Trumping Democracy" a 2017 documentary by Thomas Huchon that goes into the data mining of our most recent election.

"Donald Trump's victory was engineered by ultra-conservative billionaire Robert Mercer. Buying Breitbart News, he inserted Steve Bannon into the campaign. Another Mercer company, Cambridge Analytica, micro-targeted the American voters most likely to swing for Trump. In the final days of the campaign, they deployed "dark posts", manipulative Facebook ads seen only by the user before disappearing."

The screening is free; donations greatly appreciated

The documentary runtime is 69 minutes

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook