Technical Skills Workshop: Computer Survival Guide.

Published emily - Thu, 05/03/2018 - 7:42pm

COMPUTER SURVIVAL GUIDE

 

When: Saturday 12th, 3pm - 5pm

Where: Civic Media Center 433 S Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601

 

Free, open to the public

Bring your computer if you can, however it is not mandatory for the workshop.

 

Come out to this free workshop to learn basic knowledge on how to effectively navigate and use your computer to its greatest potential!

 

We will cover:

  • Installing a web-browser & antivirus (pc and mac)

  • Open source software

  • Email setup and recovery

  • Best password practices

  • Basic computer tips

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
Bookmark/Search this post with
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Technorati
  • Twitter
  • Yahoo
When:
Sat, 05/12/2018 - 3:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated