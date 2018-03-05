Technical Skills Workshop: Computer Survival Guide.
When: Saturday 12th, 3pm - 5pm
Where: Civic Media Center 433 S Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601
Free, open to the public
Bring your computer if you can, however it is not mandatory for the workshop.
Come out to this free workshop to learn basic knowledge on how to effectively navigate and use your computer to its greatest potential!
We will cover:
-
Installing a web-browser & antivirus (pc and mac)
-
Open source software
-
Email setup and recovery
-
Best password practices
-
Basic computer tips
Facebook Event:RSVP via Facebook
