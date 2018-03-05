Technical Skills Workshop: Computer Survival Guide.

COMPUTER SURVIVAL GUIDE

When: Saturday 12th, 3pm - 5pm

Where: Civic Media Center 433 S Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601

Free, open to the public

Bring your computer if you can, however it is not mandatory for the workshop.

Come out to this free workshop to learn basic knowledge on how to effectively navigate and use your computer to its greatest potential!

We will cover:

Installing a web-browser & antivirus (pc and mac)

Open source software

Email setup and recovery

Best password practices

Basic computer tips

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook