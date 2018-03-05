Movie Monday: Azania! The People, the Land, the Revolution!

This Movie Monday is being put together by Uhuru as a fundraiser for the Reparations Tour:

Presented by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, a fundraiser for The Reparations Tour, coming to Gainesville on May 9th!

In December 2002, Chairman Omali Yeshitela of the African People's Socialist Party & the African Socialist International, addressed the Eight Congress of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania. In his well received presentation, Chairman Omali lays bare the role of the State, Imperialism, and the importance of the developing an organization based on the principles of African Internationalism.

Chairman Omali toured Azania, and documented the living conditions of Africans in the mythical post Apartheid liberated South Africa. The spirit of resistance remains strong in the song and spirit of Africans in Azania. This documentary, Azania! The People, the Land and the Revolution, confirms that the revolution is not yet complete!

In the spirit of Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah, and MalcomX, Chairman of the African People's Socialist Party, Omali Yeshitela, leads the work to build a world-wide African revolutionary organization to liberate and unite Africa once and for all!

General Admission: $10

Student/Fixed income: $5

No one turned away for lack of funds.

Purchase tickets at GainesvilleAzaniaRevolution.eventbrite.com or at the door.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

