Queer Movie Night: Paris is Burning

Join us for our first ever Queer Movie Night on Tuesday, April 17th at 7:00pm! We will are starting a Queer Movie Night Film Series where we will be screening films that highlight queer led movements and have some fun ones in between!

Our first film is "Paris is Burning" which will begin at 7:00pm.

We will be featuring a "happy hour" where we will have $1 OFF our wine selection and half-off craft/imported beers from 6:00-7:00pm!

The screening is free, donations allow us to thrive!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook