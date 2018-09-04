Monday Movie: Merchants of Doubt presented by We are Neutral

We Are Neutral will be screening “Merchants Of Doubt” for Monday Movie night at the Civic Media Center on April 16th starting at 7pm.

“Merchants Of Doubt” is a documentary based off the book written by historians Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway. The story unfolds by showing how scientists with extensive political and economic connections have ran a effective campaign over the last 4 decades to mislead the public on health and environmental issues. The documentary covers how the public's understanding has been skewed by so called ‘experts’ on pressing topics such as DDT, tobacco smoke, acid rain, and global warming.

The screening is free and open to the public, beverages will be available by donation , and the movie will be followed by an insightful discussion led by We Are Neutral.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook