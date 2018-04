CONNECT THE DOTS: Live Music

CONNECT THE DOTS presents:

Jet Carter

Bendy Straw (Tampa)

Flowan

GILT (St. Augustine)

Zeta (Venezuela)

SPECIAL EDITION FRIDAY THE 13TH SHOW!!! Come dressed in all black.

Support the Civic Media Center for our annual SpringBoard fundraiser! A variety show for all tastes :)

CIVIC MEDIA CENTER

433 S. Main St.

Doors @ 7 PM. Music @ 8 PM.

Suggested Donation Cover: $5-$15

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook